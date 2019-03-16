HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 19.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $111.98 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $85.43 and a 1-year high of $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

