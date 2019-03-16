HD Supply (HDS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HDS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on HD Supply in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded HD Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.96 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.99. 1,702,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,980. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 588,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $22,184,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock valued at $123,065,335. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,846,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after buying an additional 3,243,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in HD Supply by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,692,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,084,000 after purchasing an additional 864,941 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in HD Supply by 780.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,302,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,025 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in HD Supply by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,120,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,591,000 after purchasing an additional 727,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HD Supply by 25.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,292,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,894,000 after purchasing an additional 661,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

