HCP, Inc. (HCP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,783 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HCP were worth $22,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in HCP by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in HCP by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in HCP by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in HCP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in HCP by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

HCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on HCP in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HCP in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

NYSE HCP opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. HCP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.46.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $441.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. HCP had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 57.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.32%.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

