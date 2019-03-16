HBZ coin (HBZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,199.00

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. HBZ coin has a market cap of $501,000.00 and $35,199.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitlish, HitBTC, Exmo and Mercatox. During the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $698.36 or 0.17293091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000368 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,301,957 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial . The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/# . HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin . HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exmo, Bitlish and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

