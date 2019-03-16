Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Stake Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 33.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 104.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 40.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $22.90 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Haverty Furniture Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $166,121.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,796.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfredo Trujillo sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $124,702.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,346.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,438 shares of company stock worth $822,955. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

