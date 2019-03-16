Harmonic Inc (HLIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

Harmonic stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 914,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,382. The firm has a market cap of $497.49 million, a PE ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.13 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,518,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 291,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,216,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 121,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,216,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 121,411 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,793,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 68,150 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

