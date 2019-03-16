Hallador Energy (HNRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

HNRG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 244,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,980. The stock has a market cap of $178.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of -0.05. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 2.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,163,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 117,819 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,887.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 63,654 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 54,456 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

