Hackspace Capital Market Capitalization Achieves $298,562.00 (HAC)

Hackspace Capital (CURRENCY:HAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Hackspace Capital has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hackspace Capital token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hackspace Capital has a market capitalization of $298,562.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Hackspace Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hackspace Capital alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.39 or 0.17182548 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00050153 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000357 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Hackspace Capital Token Profile

Hackspace Capital is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Hackspace Capital’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,468,764 tokens. Hackspace Capital’s official Twitter account is @hackspacecap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hackspace Capital’s official website is hackspace.capital . The official message board for Hackspace Capital is medium.com/@hackspacecap

Buying and Selling Hackspace Capital

Hackspace Capital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hackspace Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hackspace Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hackspace Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hackspace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hackspace Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.