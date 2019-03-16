GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

