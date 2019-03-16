GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 17,933 Shares of VF Corp (VFC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,933 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in VF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of VF by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 184,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 131,499 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $107.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. VF had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.46%.

In other news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 24,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $2,137,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,879.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 12,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $1,044,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,204,424. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

