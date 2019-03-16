GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $423,000 in Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,641,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,116,000 after purchasing an additional 600,622 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,386,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,251,000 after purchasing an additional 439,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,002,000 after purchasing an additional 351,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,813,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 12,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $1,515,304.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,152,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 257,179 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.84 per share, with a total value of $30,305,973.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,743.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.
SUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.
Sun Communities Company Profile
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.
