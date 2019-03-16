Gregory L. Burns Sells 3,454 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $200,366.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,920.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $57.98 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4,510.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,351,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,322,467 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

