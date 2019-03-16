Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 10,679 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,848,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 317,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,668,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,282,000 after acquiring an additional 264,927 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,907,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,999,000 after acquiring an additional 26,292 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Leidos by 5,498.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,142,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,054,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Leidos stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

