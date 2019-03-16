Great Portland Estates (GPOR) PT Raised to GBX 750 at Morgan Stanley

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price (up from GBX 675 ($8.82)) on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 671 ($8.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 676 ($8.83) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 676.83 ($8.84).

LON:GPOR opened at GBX 767 ($10.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 801.56 ($10.47).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

