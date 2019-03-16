Granite (GRN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00

Granite (CURRENCY:GRN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. Granite has a market cap of $44,817.00 and $0.00 worth of Granite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Granite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Granite has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00394345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025029 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.01708858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00235587 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00002221 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Granite Profile

Granite’s total supply is 41,685,475 coins and its circulating supply is 41,035,475 coins. The official website for Granite is www.granitecoin.com

Buying and Selling Granite

Granite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Granite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Granite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Granite using one of the exchanges listed above.

