GoPro Inc (GPRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPRO. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th.

GoPro stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. 4,221,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,724. GoPro has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.72.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 34.77% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $377.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 19,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $117,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $8,316,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

