Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Bond Prices Rise 1.9%

An issue of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) debt rose 1.9% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5% coupon and is set to mature on May 31, 2026. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $96.13 and were trading at $92.75 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

GT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. 4,565,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,399. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, Director Werner Geissler purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $652,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,711.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,329,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,146,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $44,517,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,196.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,190,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,717,000 after buying an additional 2,095,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,939,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,139,000 after buying an additional 1,554,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,898,000 after buying an additional 1,273,858 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

