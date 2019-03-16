Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Receives $264.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $305.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, January 21st.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $2,606,002.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $198.26 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $269.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.89. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

