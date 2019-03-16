Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Holdings Reduced by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,684 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 780.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on shares of Gold Fields and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $3.92 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of -1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

