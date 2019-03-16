Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Globalstar.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

GSAT stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.88.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

