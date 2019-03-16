Global Indemnity Ltd (GBLI) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

GBLI stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Global Indemnity has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Indemnity stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Global Indemnity worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

