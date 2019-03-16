Glaukos (GKOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Glaukos Corporation is an ophthalmic medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices for the treatment of glaucoma. Its product pipeline consists of iStent Inject, the iStent Supra and iDose. The company operates primarily in United States, Germany, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada and internationally. Glaukos Corporation is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California. “

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.02 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $75.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $54.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 90,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $6,092,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,087,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $350,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Glaukos by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Glaukos by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.