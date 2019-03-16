Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Decreased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,913 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $82,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,186,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,516,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,854,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,393,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,335,030 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 37.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Decreased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/gilead-sciences-inc-gild-stake-decreased-by-standard-life-aberdeen-plc.html.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.