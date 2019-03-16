Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of LKQ by 2,321.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 821,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 787,405 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $189,569.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,674,385.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $260,447.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). LKQ had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

