Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $275,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,163,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,706,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,078,000 after acquiring an additional 102,357 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,558,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,236,000 after acquiring an additional 231,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 68.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,213,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Christine Gay bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

