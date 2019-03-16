Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,278 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 91,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $14.90 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of RF opened at $15.74 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Regions Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

