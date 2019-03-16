Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Has $251,000 Stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 418,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 45,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,078,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,170,000 after purchasing an additional 49,418 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth $932,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 134,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 127,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $17.24 on Friday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

