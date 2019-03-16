Genesco (GCO) Shares Down 7.3% Following Weak Earnings

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $42.93 and last traded at $43.13. 778,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 322,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on Genesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Genesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Dennis sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $536,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,320,557.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,880 shares of company stock valued at $807,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,944,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,421,000 after purchasing an additional 103,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genesco by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,920,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Genesco by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,920,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after buying an additional 95,644 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Genesco by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 595,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after buying an additional 297,144 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $916.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/genesco-gco-shares-down-7-3-following-weak-earnings.html.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.