Genesco (GCO) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.91. Genesco also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.35-3.75 EPS.

Shares of GCO opened at $41.90 on Friday. Genesco has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $846.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.12). Genesco had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on shares of Genesco and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Genesco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.86.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Dennis sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $536,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,320,557.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,880 shares of company stock worth $807,953. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

