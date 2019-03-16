General Mills, Inc. (GIS) CFO Sells $5,734,295.00 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $5,734,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,985,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GIS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.51. 8,548,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,715,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,725,000 after acquiring an additional 477,759 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 91,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,406,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

