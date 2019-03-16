GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA) Shares Sold by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,980 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,405,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,703,000 after purchasing an additional 190,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,405,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,703,000 after purchasing an additional 190,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,693,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,189,000 after purchasing an additional 195,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,487,000 after purchasing an additional 924,572 shares during the period. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 2,669,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,154,000 after purchasing an additional 339,639 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLIBA opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of -35.57. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

GLIBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GCI Liberty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

