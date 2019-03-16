Gary Steele Sells 20,000 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,815,451.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PFPT traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $123.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,764. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $130.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Proofpoint by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.26.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

