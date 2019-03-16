Garrison Point Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,363 Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,363 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $332,107.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,593,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,924,179. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $225.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $255.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $233.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $180.83 and a 1-year high of $245.16. The stock has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

