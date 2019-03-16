Gamma Communications (GAMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,100

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 965.83 ($12.62).

Shares of GAMA opened at GBX 958 ($12.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. Gamma Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 640 ($8.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 967.53 ($12.64).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.10. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

