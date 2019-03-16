Gaming Partners International (GPIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.45

Shares of Gaming Partners International Corp. (NASDAQ:GPIC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Gaming Partners International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Gaming Partners International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $107.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming Partners International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming Partners International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Gaming Partners International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gaming Partners International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Gaming Partners International by 80.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/gaming-partners-international-gpic-sets-new-12-month-high-at-13-45.html.

Gaming Partners International Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPIC)

Gaming Partners International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies casino table game equipment in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa. It offers American-style casino currency, such as injection-molded currency, thermo-compression molded currency, laser cut-thermo-compression currency, and sublimation currency; European-style casino currency, including plaques and jetons; radio frequency identification (RFID) currency, readers, and antennas for use in cages, gaming tables, and chip vaults; and RFID solutions to authenticate and track casino currency, as well as provides related hardware support and maintenance services.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.