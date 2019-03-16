FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zurich Insurance Group AG Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.74. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $33.65.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.