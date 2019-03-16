FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) Increased by Analyst

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of METC opened at $5.32 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 305,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Travelers Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

