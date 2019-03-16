FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Casey’s General Stores Inc Issued By Gabelli (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Research analysts at Gabelli upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Gabelli analyst D. Witkowski now expects that the company will earn $4.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.50. Gabelli currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ FY2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CASY. BidaskClub downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Sidoti raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $131.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $127.67 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $90.42 and a 52 week high of $138.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,424,000 after buying an additional 95,527 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,918,000 after buying an additional 138,280 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 745,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,252,000 after buying an additional 101,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,471,000 after buying an additional 73,633 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $552,292.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

