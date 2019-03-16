FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) posted its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. FutureFuel had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.51 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 289,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,520. The firm has a market cap of $780.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.74. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in FutureFuel by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FutureFuel (FF) Releases Earnings Results” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/futurefuel-ff-releases-earnings-results.html.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.