Fusion (FSN) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.32 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $14.32 million and approximately $336,671.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00011899 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, Liquid and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00049472 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,852,345 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

