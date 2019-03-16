Funko Inc (FNKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 target price on shares of Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Funko to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Funko to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. 775,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,619. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.76. Funko has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other news, major shareholder Richard L. Mcnally sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $2,713,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 429,775 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $8,917,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,498,567 shares of company stock worth $29,958,672. Insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

