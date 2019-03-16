FunFair (FUN) Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, FunFair has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin and LATOKEN. FunFair has a total market cap of $29.81 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00398364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.01704318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00235389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00002064 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004922 BTC.

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,278,516,789 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Livecoin, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, OKEx, C2CX, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, ABCC, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

