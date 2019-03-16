FundToken (FUNDZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

FundToken (CURRENCY:FUNDZ) traded down 30.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. FundToken has a market cap of $0.00 and $21,281.00 worth of FundToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FundToken has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. One FundToken token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00395801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.01699946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00235642 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00002113 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004924 BTC.

FundToken Profile

FundToken’s total supply is 79,796,588 tokens. FundToken’s official Twitter account is @fund_fantasy . The official message board for FundToken is medium.com/@FundFantasy . The official website for FundToken is fundfantasy.com

Buying and Selling FundToken

FundToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FundToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FundToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

