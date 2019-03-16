Fuel Tech (FTEK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FTEK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 479,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,600. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.56. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Fuel Tech worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

