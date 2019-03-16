Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of KO stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

