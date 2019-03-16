Freicoin (FRC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 96.4% against the US dollar. Freicoin has a market cap of $6,311.00 and $0.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005352 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,224,093 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

