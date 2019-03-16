Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Stake Boosted by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.16% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $93,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $62.43.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

