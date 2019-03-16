Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Holdings Boosted by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1,515.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58,527 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,777,000 after acquiring an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $62.43.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $93,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

