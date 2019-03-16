Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,962.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

