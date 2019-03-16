Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.
Featured Article: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.