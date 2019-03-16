Fort L.P. Takes Position in Ford Motor (F)

Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,707,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Ford Motor by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 83,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 211,812 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 55,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of F stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $38.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

